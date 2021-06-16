Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia Sells 4,563 Shares of Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,316.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $138,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carlos M. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Professional alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00.

PFHD stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. Professional Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $244.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.88.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFHD shares. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Professional has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Professional by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Professional by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Professional by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.