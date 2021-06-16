Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $14,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 72,989 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

