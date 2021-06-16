Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.
Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $16.24.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.