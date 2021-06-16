Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.