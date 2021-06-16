AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.29. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $71.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,798,420 shares of company stock worth $335,410,033 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

