Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives C$42.07 Average PT from Analysts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.07.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
TSE:LIF opened at C$45.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$23.22 and a twelve month high of C$49.62.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.