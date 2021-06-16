Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives C$42.07 Average PT from Analysts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

TSE:LIF opened at C$45.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$23.22 and a twelve month high of C$49.62.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.8833959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

