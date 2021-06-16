Starbase (STAR) Trading Up 75.3% Over Last 7 Days

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 31.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $55,966.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 75.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.90 or 0.00766943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00083639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.90 or 0.07712768 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

