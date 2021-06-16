Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $346,500.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $346,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $582.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.35.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ontrak by 14.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ontrak by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the first quarter valued at about $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the first quarter valued at about $9,659,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ontrak by 596.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

