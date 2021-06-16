DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak Sells 7,651 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $314,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,847 shares in the company, valued at $19,260,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $48,554.74.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Dobak sold 2,970 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $119,453.40.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $1,024,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,139,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

