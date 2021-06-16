DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak Sells 7,651 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $314,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,847 shares in the company, valued at $19,260,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 8th, John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $48,554.74.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, John Dobak sold 2,970 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $119,453.40.
- On Monday, May 3rd, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $1,024,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 27th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00.
Shares of DermTech stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,139,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
