ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ZIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Clarkson Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

ZIM opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.12.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $609,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $23,526,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $37,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

