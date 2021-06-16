KeeperDAO (ROOK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.45 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $177.16 or 0.00454555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $4.39 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.97 or 0.00767070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00083768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

