Ares Protocol (ARES) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.75 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0840 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and $3.49 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00059005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00142543 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00178321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00931037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,118.53 or 1.00368321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,505,322 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

