Michael A. Smith Sells 13,470 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith sold 13,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $532,469.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PetIQ by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after acquiring an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in PetIQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,061,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

