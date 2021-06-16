Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0211 on Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $777,723.16 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,121.87 or 1.00048879 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00032047 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00342822 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00429115 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.54 or 0.00799291 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,808,085 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.