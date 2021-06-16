Stakenet Reaches One Day Volume of $23,726.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Stakenet has a market cap of $25.39 million and $23,726.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00429115 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016741 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001488 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,169,707 coins and its circulating supply is 117,630,670 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

