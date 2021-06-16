Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is German American Bancorp Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,383.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,299.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,576.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

