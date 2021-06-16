Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $236.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.02. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

