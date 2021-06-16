Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,968 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $199.03 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $200.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.07. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

