Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,527 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Power Integrations by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Power Integrations by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

