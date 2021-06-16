Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,835 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK Global stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

