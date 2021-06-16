Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 50,014 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,014 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of WW International worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WW. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in WW International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In related news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,747,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224 over the last three months. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15. WW International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.72.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

