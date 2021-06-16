Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,687 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in DocuSign by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 137,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $250.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.13. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $158.18 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,002. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.