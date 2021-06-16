Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $250.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.92, a P/E/G ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.13. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.18 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,002. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

