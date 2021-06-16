Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 541.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Albertsons Companies worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

NYSE:ACI opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

