Citigroup Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $80.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.66. Oracle has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

