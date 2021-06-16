Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Short Interest Update

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the May 13th total of 4,320,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,620 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 31.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 750,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 152,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $511.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.04.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

