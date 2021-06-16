First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the May 13th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,181,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,547,000 after buying an additional 545,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,738,000 after buying an additional 308,575 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,311,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,497,000.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.