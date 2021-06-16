JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $77.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66. Oracle has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.