NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) Research Coverage Started at Colliers Securities

Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGAC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. NextGen Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGAC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

