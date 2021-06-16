NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) Research Coverage Started at Colliers Securities

Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:NGAC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. NextGen Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
NextGen Acquisition Company Profile
NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
