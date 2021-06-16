HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the May 13th total of 60,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

