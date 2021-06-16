Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Shares of ORCL opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

