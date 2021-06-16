American International Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 over the last three months. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

