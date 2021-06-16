Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 683,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,648 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 939,997 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 141,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

