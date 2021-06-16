Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $855.0-876.0, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.86 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-1.700 EPS.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1,835.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.