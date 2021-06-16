HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 78.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,418 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 83,593 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.45 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

