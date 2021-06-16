Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 156,913 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEN opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

