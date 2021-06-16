Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of NYSE BGB opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
