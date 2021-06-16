Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BGB opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

