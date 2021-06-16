Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Sells 6,405 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EVH opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. Analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

