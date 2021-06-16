Gregory Lovins Sells 1,004 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Lovins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of Avery Dennison stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50.

Shares of AVY opened at $214.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.61. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $226.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

