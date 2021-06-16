BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

BSA stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.