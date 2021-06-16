Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CFO Sells $113,050.00 in Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZYXI stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $535.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.09.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYXI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

