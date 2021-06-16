Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 79,911 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,403,000 after acquiring an additional 174,684 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 895.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

