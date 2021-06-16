$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report $2.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.28 million and the highest is $4.00 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $2.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.67 million to $40.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $70.14 million, with estimates ranging from $55.17 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

GTHX opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $919.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.24.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $329,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,450. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,474,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 316,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 262,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 251,613 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

