nOS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. During the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00058874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00143287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00178219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $363.05 or 0.00930513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,918.84 or 0.99750936 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

