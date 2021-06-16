Sumi Shrishrimal Sells 400 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sumi Shrishrimal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19.

DXCM stock opened at $405.10 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.