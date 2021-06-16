ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$9.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.36 and a 1-year high of C$10.24. The stock has a market cap of C$7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

ARX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.27.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

