Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP James A. Gustke Sells 5,900 Shares of Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $136,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,996.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.65. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $541.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ooma by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ooma by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 163,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

