Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Magellan Aerospace stock opened at C$10.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$608.46 million and a PE ratio of -45.24. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of C$6.28 and a 12 month high of C$11.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$176.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

