Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt Sells 3,451 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50.

CSCO stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $226.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

