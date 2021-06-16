Achain Price Reaches $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Achain has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

