Raise (RAISE) Trading 48.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded down 48.8% against the dollar. One Raise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $48,433.19 and $51.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.97 or 0.00767070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00083768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

